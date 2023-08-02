TVA spending billions to keep up with population growth

The federal agency plans to rebuilt about 10% of its system and imporve infrastructure to help improve service across the area.
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will spend more than $12 billion to increase power generation over the next four years, the agency announced.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will spend more than $12 billion to increase power generation over the next four years as the region faces swift population growth, the agency said Wednesday.

In building 3,800 megawatts of new power generation, the TVA will rebuild about 10% of its system.

The TVA will invest about $2.8 billion in transmission improvements, which includes new infrastructure like power lines and substations across the service area.

“We have to balance the need for new generation with where the population growth is happening the fastest, all in an effort to preserve the reliability of making sure the electricity is where you need it, when you need it,” TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said.

The TVA service area is expected to increase about 1.5% this year, which is about 3 times the national average. That increases demand for electricity, particularly in extreme weather. During single-digit temperatures in December 2022, the TVA initiated rolling blackouts for the first time in 90 years.

Since then, the TVA said it has made more than 250 steps to learn lesson from that winter storm and harden the infrastructure that was compromised.

As part of the $12 billion it intends to spend, TVA plans to reduce its reliance on coal and increase its use of natural gas, which the TVA says release about 50% less carbon emissions.

TVA said it intends to keep the price of its electricity at a flat rate for the next five years.

