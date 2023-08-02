Truck driver expresses road rage concerns following interstate shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Road rage has become a growing problem among semi-truck drivers.

One week after a road rage shooting on Interstate 24, truck driver Richard Lathan said it’s a problem drivers deal with almost every day.

Lathan has driven for nearly ten years and said he has had a frightening road rage experience of his own.

“There was someone who came out to one parking lot speeding, and I almost hit him,” Lathan said. “These individuals pulled a gun out on me and there were five of them. Luckily, A police car was close by and I had a co-driver at the time, so it didn’t go as far as it could’ve gone.”

Lathan drives one particular route daily, the same route where a driver was shot at through their windshield Thursday afternoon.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the driver of a black pick-up truck struggled to merge in front of a semi-truck and onto the interstate. After screaming at the semi-truck driver, police said someone in the back seat pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger.

“To be shot at moving in these trucks anywhere past ten miles an hour is so dangerous to everyone on the road,” Lathan said. “I’m truly shocked.”

While police search for the shooter, Lathan said he’ll be driving even more on edge.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary for someone to get so upset that they’d tried to take your life,” Lathan said.

MNPD said they’re working with the driver of the pick-up truck to track down the shooter.

