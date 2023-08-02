TN students who make ‘mass violence’ threats will face one-year expulsion

The new law came into effect at the beginning of July.
Friday marks one month since the launch of the ESA school voucher program trial.
Friday marks one month since the launch of the ESA school voucher program trial.(Action News 5)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At the beginning of July, a new law went into effect requiring stricter penalties for students who make threats of mass violence against schools.

The Tennessee Legislature made a new law that would expel a student for no less than one calendar year if a student violated a zero-tolerance offense. A zero-tolerance offense, according to the new law, is one of the following:

  • A student brings or has an unauthorized firearm on school property
  • A student commits aggravated assault or assault on a teacher, principal, administrator or any other employee of an LEA or a school resource officer.
  • A student has unlawful possession of any drug on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.

On March 13, the Tennessee Legislature added an amendment that included the following as a part of the zero-tolerance offenses:

“A student threatened mass violence, meaning an act which a reasonable person could conclude would lead to serious bodily injury or death of two or more persons, on school property or at a school-related activity.”

The Tennessee Legislature said that a director of schools may modify an expulsion on a case-by-case basis.

