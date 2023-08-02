Study: Snake bites on the rise as temperatures increase

Emory found that the risk of being bitten by a snake increases by 6% for every degree Celsius that daily temps increase.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New research is suggesting that you made need to pay more attention when spending time outdoors as snakes are more likely to bite you as temperatures increase.

According to a study conducted by Emory University, for every degree Celsius that daily temperatures increase, the likelihood you’re bit by a snake increases.

The study analyzed emergency department visits reported by the Georgia Hospital Association over a six-year span from 2014-2020. Emory found there were more than 5,000 hospitalizations due to snake bites (3,908 were venomous) during that time; they then compared those bites to the minimum and maximum temps, air pressure and humidity on the dates they occurred.

Emory found that the risk of being bitten by a snake increases by 6% for every degree Celsius that daily temps increase.

“An increase in odds of snake bite by 6% per degrees Celsius is a strong effect and is certainly higher than what we often see from other types of health outcomes that are linked to heat,” says Noah Scovronick, PhD, an assistant professor of environmental health at Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health and the study’s lead author.

You can read the study, in its entirety, here.

