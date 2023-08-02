Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect is in custody following an air and ground search in Williamson County after a man allegedly stabbed two people overnight.

That suspect, 50-year-old Ronie Johnson, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that Johnson was wanted in connection to two stabbings that occurred Tuesday night.

No other details regarding the arrest have been released at this time.

A stabbing suspect is on the loose in Spring Hill and considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.