Search for stabbing suspect underway in Williamson County

The man is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roni Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people in Williamson County.
Roni Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people in Williamson County.(WCSO)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An air and ground search is underway in Williamson County for a man suspected of stabbing two people overnight.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 50-year-old Roni Johnson in connection to two stabbings on Tuesday night. A WSCO helicopter is involved in the search in the area of Duplex Road and Lee Road.

The WCSO describes Johnson as Black with a bald head, standing approximately 5′6″, and weighing between 150-170 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

