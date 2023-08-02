Search for stabbing suspect underway in Williamson County
The man is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An air and ground search is underway in Williamson County for a man suspected of stabbing two people overnight.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 50-year-old Roni Johnson in connection to two stabbings on Tuesday night. A WSCO helicopter is involved in the search in the area of Duplex Road and Lee Road.
The WCSO describes Johnson as Black with a bald head, standing approximately 5′6″, and weighing between 150-170 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.
