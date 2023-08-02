PHOTOS: Police search for suspect vehicle who hit, killed pregnant woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released pictures of a suspect vehicle that is alleged to have hit and killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child over the weekend.

Police say they’re searching for the hit-and-run driver of a dark-colored SUV that killed 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero as she was attempting to cross Dickerson Pike.

Primero was reportedly six-months pregnant when she was hit by the SUV on Sunday morning.

If you have information, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

Police search for suspect vehicle who hit, killed pregnant woman (WSMV)

Police search for suspect vehicle who hit, killed pregnant woman (Metro Police)

Please help us identify the hit & run driver of this dark colored SUV that early Sunday morning struck and killed Uoli Mejia Primero, 37, as she was attempting to cross Dickerson Pike. She was 6-months pregnant. Her unborn child also did not survive. Have info? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/X7RdI2steM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 2, 2023

