PHOTOS: Police search for suspect vehicle who hit, killed pregnant woman

Primero was reportedly six-months pregnant when she was hit by the SUV on Sunday morning.
Metro Nashville detectives are searching for a suspect after a woman and her unborn child were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released pictures of a suspect vehicle that is alleged to have hit and killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child over the weekend.

Police say they’re searching for the hit-and-run driver of a dark-colored SUV that killed 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero as she was attempting to cross Dickerson Pike.

If you have information, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

