PHOTOS: Police search for suspect vehicle who hit, killed pregnant woman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released pictures of a suspect vehicle that is alleged to have hit and killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child over the weekend.
Police say they’re searching for the hit-and-run driver of a dark-colored SUV that killed 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero as she was attempting to cross Dickerson Pike.
Primero was reportedly six-months pregnant when she was hit by the SUV on Sunday morning.
If you have information, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.
