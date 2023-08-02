‘Person of interest’ identified in fraudulent bank withdrawal in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud detectives are investigating an incident where a person used fake identification to withdraw money from a credit union last month in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, someone walked into the Redstone Credit Union on July 7 and used a fake Alabama identification card to withdraw “a large sum of money.”

Detectives identified a person who was in the bank at the time of the withdrawal and captured on security cameras.

UPDATE: BOLO has been canceled! The person of interest has been identified. Thanks for sharing. pic.twitter.com/m1b0f3hn2C — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) August 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.