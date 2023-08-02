‘Person of interest’ identified in fraudulent bank withdrawal in Murfreesboro
The person allegedly used a fake Alabama ID to withdraw “a large sum of money.”
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud detectives are investigating an incident where a person used fake identification to withdraw money from a credit union last month in Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro Police, someone walked into the Redstone Credit Union on July 7 and used a fake Alabama identification card to withdraw “a large sum of money.”
Detectives identified a person who was in the bank at the time of the withdrawal and captured on security cameras.
