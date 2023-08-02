‘Person of interest’ identified in fraudulent bank withdrawal in Murfreesboro

The person allegedly used a fake Alabama ID to withdraw “a large sum of money.”
Murfreesboro Police are looking for this person in connection to bank fraud.
Murfreesboro Police are looking for this person in connection to bank fraud.(MPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud detectives are investigating an incident where a person used fake identification to withdraw money from a credit union last month in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, someone walked into the Redstone Credit Union on July 7 and used a fake Alabama identification card to withdraw “a large sum of money.”

Detectives identified a person who was in the bank at the time of the withdrawal and captured on security cameras.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
One person was killed in an East Nashville shooting Tuesday morning, police said.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Springfield train crash
Teen dies after train crash near Springfield, THP investigating
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

Tennessee in Ten 8-2-23
Deputies search for stabbing suspect
Friday marks one month since the launch of the ESA school voucher program trial.
TN students who make ‘mass violence’ threats will face one-year expulsion
Roni Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people in Williamson County.
Search for stabbing suspect underway in Williamson County