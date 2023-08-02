Nashville Sounds game to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - To help raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and research, Nashville is going purple.

Several businesses in Germantown have already put out purple decorations, and on Monday, Nashville’s Korean Veterans Bridge featured purple lights.

Around 120,000 Tennesseans currently live with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Nashville Sounds chose the association as their designated charity for Sunday night’s game.

$5 of every ticket sold using this link will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The money not only goes to the research, because that is very important, and we have had a lot of exciting breakthroughs on that front, but also supporting those who are living with that disease right now that, you know, need support,” Kelley Marshburn, the Director of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association, said.

The group will have a booth at the game and encourages everyone to wear purple.

