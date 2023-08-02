Metro creates pedestrian, cyclist safety board days after woman, unborn child killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville city leaders are working to make the city more friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Nashville’s Metro Council voted Tuesday night to pass an ordinance to establish a bicycle and pedestrian advisory commission. Councilman Freddie O’Connell was among the ordinance’s several sponsors.

The bicycle and pedestrian advisory commission will be composed of 11 members, according to the ordinance, and will serve in an advisory role to the council on topics including integration of bicycling, shared mobility devices, and walking in the metropolitan government’s planning process and implementation of community plans.

“This bill really just tries to reconstitute an advisory body to Metro to allow for the provision of not just safer streets but establishing goals to make them even safer.”

This commission was established just days after a woman and her unborn child were killed in a hit-and-run crash as she tried to cross Dickerson Pike and is among several efforts to make roadways safer in Nashville. Dickerson Pike is one of the most dangerous and deadly roads in Tennessee for pedestrians, according to TDOT.

Metro Police continue to search for the driver who killed 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike. Officers said she was about six-months pregnant. MNPD said the crash occurred outside of a crosswalk, as there are no sidewalks or crosswalks in the area.

Walk Bike Nashville said there have been more than 10 deadly crashes on the stretch of road over the past five years.

They want to see major changes to improve safety. TDOT said it recently kicked off a safety project on Dickerson Pike because of the high number of pedestrian deaths. They received federal grant funds to study the area and plan improvements.

This area is also the site of TDOT’s first Pedestrian Road Safety Project at the Dickerson Pike intersection with Trinity Lane. A new crosswalk was added last week in this area under this project that is set to be completed by the end of November.

”One lost life is one too many, and we’re committed to making Nashville’s roadways safer for everyone,” an NDOT spokesperson told WSMV in a statement.

Officers are still working to find the driver who hit and killed the woman and her unborn child on Sunday morning.

