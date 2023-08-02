Man shot while running away from gunshots in Cayce Homes neighborhood, police say

This appears to be the second shooting in this area in less than 24 hours.
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot as he was running away from gunshots he heard in East Nashville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at about 1 p.m.

Officers arrived at 616 S. Fifth St. and found a man sitting on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told officers he heard gunshots and was hit while running away, according to police.

The victim also said that he didn’t see anyone or anything. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This appears to be the second shooting in this area in less than 24 hours. Metro Police is also investigating a shooting that took place in the Cayce Homes neighborhood overnight that left one woman injured.

According to police at the scene, officers were dispatched to South 7th Street and Sylvan Street for a shooting and arrived to find a woman shot. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation shows the woman may have been involved in an argument prior to the shooting. Police continue to look for suspects.

