Flight from Nashville to New York diverted to Ohio
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A flight from Nashville to New York was diverted to an Ohio airport on Wednesday morning.
Republic Airways flight Delta 5717 was set to depart from Nashville to LaGuardia at 6:21 a.m. During the flight, according to Flight Aware, it was diverted to John Glenn Columbus International Airport and landed just before 9 a.m. (Eastern).
The flight was diverted just before 8 a.m. by the Memphis Center, per Flight Aware.
About an hour later, it took off to LaGuardia and landed just after 11 a.m.
