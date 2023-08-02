Flight from Nashville to New York diverted to Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A flight from Nashville to New York was diverted to an Ohio airport on Wednesday morning.

Republic Airways flight Delta 5717 was set to depart from Nashville to LaGuardia at 6:21 a.m. During the flight, according to Flight Aware, it was diverted to John Glenn Columbus International Airport and landed just before 9 a.m. (Eastern).

The flight was diverted just before 8 a.m. by the Memphis Center, per Flight Aware.

About an hour later, it took off to LaGuardia and landed just after 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.