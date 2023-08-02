First Alert Forecast: Heavy downpours, threat of strong wind gusts on Thursday

The weekend will be hot and humid with isolated storms likely.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Dan Thomas.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Localized flooding will likely affect parts of the Mid State tomorrow. There’s a lesser chance for damaging wind gusts, but still there may be a couple.

TODAY & THIS EVENING:

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles and showers, especially in Nashville and points northeastward. Temperatures will hold in the low-mid 80s for most.

This evening looks variably cloudy and dry for most. It’ll be mild -- in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms will move in from the north very late Wednesday night and early Thursday. A few strong wind gusts will be possible. More likely, isolated instances of flooding will develop, especially in poor drainage areas. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued.

Later in the day, general drying is likely. There could be a late day isolated strong storm over southern Middle Tennessee tomorrow if we get enough sunshine.

Showers & storms will likely cause localized flooding & may produce a strong wind gust or two...
Showers & storms will likely cause localized flooding & may produce a strong wind gust or two on Thursday.(WSMV)

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

More showers and storms will move through late Thursday night through early Friday morning. Drier weather will follow Friday afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will pop-up over the weekend.

A few more storms are on the way Monday, in advance of a cold front.

Tuesday looks drier and seasonably hot.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

