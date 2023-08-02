First Alert Forecast: Flooding threat tomorrow

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. Stick with WSMV 4 for the latest updates on a flooding risk in parts of the Mid State
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy today with a few passing showers expected in parts of the Mid State today, mainly west of I-65.

Otherwise, we should see a mix of clouds and sunshine along with temperatures in the 80s.

LATE WEEK

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday. A batch of showers and storms will move into our area from the northwest and bring the risk of some localized flooding downpours as well as some isolated damaging wind gusts. Showers and storms will drop to the south and east as we head through our afternoon. It’ll be mostly cloudy the rest of the day with highs in the 80s. Lingering showers and storms can be expected on Friday, but we should really dry things out by the evening.

Storm Threats
Storm Threats(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Overall, it should work out well for pool and lake visits, or other outdoor fun. Only isolated showers and storms will develop on Saturday. A few more will develop on Sunday, mainly over our western counties.

NEXT WEEK

A few showers and storms will develop on Monday as a cold front passes through. Drier weather is expected on Tuesday.

