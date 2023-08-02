First Alert Forecast: A chance of rain and storms each day this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day for showers and storms on Thursday creating conditions for localized flooding. Off and on showers and storms expected the rest of the week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING

Tonight there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy, low 70. A quarter to a half inch of rain is possible.

LATE WEEK

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday. A batch of showers and storms will move into our area from the northwest and bring the risk of some localized flooding downpours as well as some isolated damaging wind gusts. Showers and storms will drop to the south and east as we head through our afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy the rest of the day with highs in the 80s. Lingering showers and storms can be expected on Friday, but things should really dry out by the evening.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Overall, it should work out well for pool and lake visits, or other outdoor fun. Only isolated showers and storms will develop on Saturday. A few more will develop on Sunday, mainly over our western counties. Highs will be in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK

A few showers and storms will develop on Monday as a cold front passes through. Drier weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.