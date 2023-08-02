Family of victim killed in hit-and-run crash offers reward for arrest

The man was hit and killed by a driver in April.
MNPD released photos of the suspected vehicle.
MNPD released photos of the suspected vehicle.(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit and killed by a driver in April, and his family is still looking for answers.

Mark Dodd, 55, was hit by a speeding car on West End Avenue, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The suspect allegedly stopped for a moment before fleeing northbound.

Authorities said Dodd was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Dodd’s family is offering $2,500 for information that could lead to the “arrest and grand jury indictment” of the driver who struck him. The offer stands until July 2, 2024.

Another man, 28-year-old Matthew Bennett, was hit by the driver moments before Dodd while walking in a crosswalk. Bennett was also transported but recovered from his injuries.

Police believe the driver was in a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota, Nissan, or Hyundai.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

