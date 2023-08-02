Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police responded to Lebanon High School Wednesday afternoon in response to a false shots-fired call.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said no shots were fired, but instead, a student set off fireworks inside a bathroom, prompting a 911 call to police. Deputies responded and discovered the fireworks.

It’s unclear at this time if the student will face any charges. Wilson County students started back to school on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

