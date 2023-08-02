Bus delays plague first day of school in Wilson County
School officials sent a letter asking parents to be patient with the county’s new bus program.
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - School leadership is asking Wilson County parents to remain patient with the county’s bus program as numerous delays highlighted the first day of school this week.
In a letter sent to parents, school officials acknowledged morning and afternoon delays due to drivers working double routes, added traffic congestion, and increased ridership.
Wilson County Schools pledged to make their routing system more efficient and thanked parents for their feedback and understanding.
