Bus delays plague first day of school in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - School leadership is asking Wilson County parents to remain patient with the county’s bus program as numerous delays highlighted the first day of school this week.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials acknowledged morning and afternoon delays due to drivers working double routes, added traffic congestion, and increased ridership.

Wilson County Schools pledged to make their routing system more efficient and thanked parents for their feedback and understanding.

“For families who have ridership with our buses, we continue to ask for your patience as very early school year adjustments continue to be made.”

