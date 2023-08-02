Bus delays plague first day of school in Wilson County

School officials sent a letter asking parents to be patient with the county’s new bus program.
School leadership is asking Wilson County parents to remain patient with the county’s bus program.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - School leadership is asking Wilson County parents to remain patient with the county’s bus program as numerous delays highlighted the first day of school this week.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials acknowledged morning and afternoon delays due to drivers working double routes, added traffic congestion, and increased ridership.

Wilson County Schools pledged to make their routing system more efficient and thanked parents for their feedback and understanding.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
One person was killed in an East Nashville shooting Tuesday morning, police said.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Springfield train crash
Teen dies after train crash near Springfield, THP investigating
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

Metro Council deferred a decision on license plate readers during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
Metro Council committee defers vote on LPRs
Committee members want more time to review data provided by Metro Police after the six-month...
Metro Council defers vote on LPRs
School leadership is asking Wilson County parents to remain patient with the county’s bus...
Wilson County school bus delays
Shooting on Sylvan Street sent one woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Cayce Homes neighborhood