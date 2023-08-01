Yellow Corporation closure to leave 30,000 out of work

Closure may have short-term impact on supply chains as different companies pick up the loads.
Officials said 30,000 people are likely out of work after Yellow Corporation, based in Nashville, halted operations on Sunday.
By Michael Warrick and Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 30,000 people are likely out of work after a nearly century-old trucking company prepares to file for bankruptcy.

Yellow Corporation, a company based in Nashville, is closing its doors after reportedly going broke. The Teamsters union confirmed the company is filing for bankruptcy and halting operations, despite a $700 million loan from the federal government in 2020. The union claimed Yellow could not manage itself.

Outside the trucking company gates on Monday, some of its longtime employees looked for answers. One employee wondered where all the money had gone.

“I think the government ought to look into their finances, look into their books,” Yellow Corporation employee Danny Smallridge said. “That’s my personal opinion, but who knows where the money went. It’s a shame. Shame on them, they put a lot of people out of work.”

While it’s unclear just how big of an impact Yellow’s closure will have on supply chains, Smallridge said it will be felt in the short-term.

“We take care of Mr. Joe Customer and we take care of the big corporations also,” Greg Muncy, another Yellow Corporation employee, said. “It’s going to be a huge impact on the nation.”

Yellow Corporation services large customers like Walmart and The Home Depot, whose goods are reportedly stranded on trucks. Millions of dollars in shipments will now be lost to other trucking companies.

Now, staring at what looks like a sudden and early retirement, Smallridge and Muncy must wait and see what happens to them, and the movement of merchandise everywhere.

“Keep walking. Keep your head up and smile,” Smallridge said. “It is what it is, and I’ll do fine.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

