Woodbury Police officer faces child sex charges

WOODBURY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Woodbury police officer faces sexual battery charges against a juvenile after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency said Monday night.

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones on July 18, agents began investigating allegations involving Woodbury police officer Tommie Lee House, 38. The investigation revealed that earlier this year, House solicited an exploitative image from the juvenile victim and, on a separate occasion, had sexual contact with the victim while on duty. The department decommissioned House when the allegations surfaced and placed him on administrative leave.

On Monday the Cannon County grand jury returned indictments, charging House, with one count each of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure and official misconduct.

House was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

