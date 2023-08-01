Witness recounts details of best friend’s murder in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she heard gunshots and screaming as her best friend was shot and killed just below her.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex along South 5th Street, where 29-year-old Eric Reed was found shot.

Reed’s best friend, Toni Bright, said she heard several gunshots before hearing his screams moments later.

“I just froze up because I’m thinking in a minute, they’re going to come up here and kill me,” Bright said.

After hearing people run out of her apartment, Bright said she rushed downstairs.

“I came downstairs and found him slumped over in the kitchen, and I immediately called 911, and they advised me to do CPR,” Bright said. “He was bleeding everywhere, and he was doing the death cough. I was just going crazy and saying ‘y’all please hurry up and get here,’ and I was just in shock.”

Moments later, Bright received the call that her friend had passed.

Police said Reed was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We need to learn how to stick together and quit killing each other,” Bright said. “We’re supposed to be brothers and sisters, and it’s not right.”

Police said they’re still searching for the shooter.

