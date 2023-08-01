Witness recounts details of best friend’s murder in East Nashville

A woman explains how her best friend was shot and killed in her apartment.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she heard gunshots and screaming as her best friend was shot and killed just below her.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex along South 5th Street, where 29-year-old Eric Reed was found shot.

Previous Coverage
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville

Reed’s best friend, Toni Bright, said she heard several gunshots before hearing his screams moments later.

“I just froze up because I’m thinking in a minute, they’re going to come up here and kill me,” Bright said.

After hearing people run out of her apartment, Bright said she rushed downstairs.

“I came downstairs and found him slumped over in the kitchen, and I immediately called 911, and they advised me to do CPR,” Bright said. “He was bleeding everywhere, and he was doing the death cough. I was just going crazy and saying ‘y’all please hurry up and get here,’ and I was just in shock.”

Moments later, Bright received the call that her friend had passed.

Police said Reed was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We need to learn how to stick together and quit killing each other,” Bright said. “We’re supposed to be brothers and sisters, and it’s not right.”

Police said they’re still searching for the shooter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County
School Lunches
Students past due on lunch charges to receive ‘alternate meal’ in Humphreys Co.
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Rutherford County launches Text-to-911
Rutherford County launches Text-to-911
A pleasant night's in store.
First Alert Forecast: Watching Thursday for heavy downpours & a few strong wind gusts
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Metro too late in filing temporary injunction over Airport Authority law, judges panel says
school bus generic
Wilson County schools reminds drivers to be cautious near school buses