Wilson County schools reminds drivers to be cautious near school buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the summer vacation comes to an end for many students in Wilson County and the surrounding Midstate area, school districts are placing a strong emphasis on safety measures for the well-being of their students. With the start of the new academic year, Wilson County school officials are reminding everyone that school bus safety begins with responsible driving on the roads.

Bart Barker, public Information officer for Wilson County Schools, emphasized the importance of maintaining caution while driving near school buses and within school zones to avoid car accidents similar to the ones that happened during the 2022-2023 school year.

“The buses are transporting the most precious cargo that could go anywhere in Wilson County and that’s our students,” Barker said. “They are people’s babies. They are our students so please be mindful and know those kids are out there and school is back.”

One safety measure school leaders stressed is to drive slowly and carefully when approaching bus stops and traveling through school zones.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and remain alert to protect students who may be walking to and from bus stops.

It is also vital to students’ safety that traffic comes to a halt when children are boarding or exiting the school bus.

The school district is also urging drivers to give school buses ample space on the road, allowing them to change lanes when needed.

Wilson County Schools are looking to hire about a dozen new bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year.

Applications can be submitted here.

