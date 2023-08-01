Williamson County officials discuss safety ahead of first day of school

The first day of school for Williamson Co. begins August 4, which is a half day.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County School and Sheriff’s Office are holding are discussing children’s safety ahead of the first day of school.

County officials will be sharing their efforts in educating families on ways they can all work together to keep their children safe.

Here’s what they’re discussing:

  • Threats
  • Drugs
  • Sextortion
  • And more

