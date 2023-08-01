TVA makes investments to address population growth

As Tennessee’s population grows, the Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading its systems to keep up with the demand
As Tennessee's population grows, the Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading its systems to...
As Tennessee's population grows, the Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading its systems to keep up with the demand.(WVLT)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee continues to grow, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is working to make sure its grid can keep up.

“The TVA region in the southeastern United States is growing at least three times the national average. Some areas are growing as much as five and six times the national average,” said TVA spokesperson, Scott Brooks.

A growth in population means more people who need to run air conditioner in the summer, crank up the heat in the winter, and keep the lights on all year. TVA is investing $2.8 billion in transmission system improvements to better manage electricity flow.

“Grid stability and reliability is absolutely the number one reason why we’re making these investments. We want to make sure that we can meet the demand even at the highest peak in the summer and the highest peak in the winter,” said Brooks.

After the rolling blackouts around Christmas 2022, the agency said it wants to prevent those from happening in the future, especially as more people move to the region.

Previous Coverage: TVA releases report detailing December 2022 blackouts

TVA and local power companies will hold public meetings and conduct studies to see how to best meet power demand.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
One person was killed in an East Nashville shooting Tuesday morning, police said.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Springfield train crash
Teen dies after train crash near Springfield, THP investigating
Staff Sgt. Craig Morgan is sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the live Grand Ole Opry show...
Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Latest News

Tennessee in Ten 8-2-23
Deputies search for stabbing suspect
Friday marks one month since the launch of the ESA school voucher program trial.
TN students who make ‘mass violence’ threats will face one-year expulsion
Murfreesboro Police are looking for this person in connection to bank fraud.
‘Person of interest’ identified in fraudulent bank withdrawal in Murfreesboro
Roni Johnson is suspected of stabbing two people in Williamson County.
Search for stabbing suspect underway in Williamson County