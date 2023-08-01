Truck driver rescued after two semis crash in Murfreesboro

One semi plunged down a 200-foot embankment and the driver was trapped inside.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck driver is alive thanks to the creative efforts of Murfreesboro firefighters this weekend.

According to the report from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to I-840 and NW Broad Street around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, after two tractor-trailers collided and one flipped over the railing and slid down a 200-foot embankment.

Firefighters arrived to find the semi overturned and wedged between the trees with the driver trapped inside, according to MFR. Special equipment was needed to gain access to the driver inside, including an e-spreader to open a window and a K12 to cut a hole in the roof of the cab to allow a spine board to get through.

Once secured to the board, the driver was hauled out of the cab and up the embankment by a rope haul system, the report states. Thce driver was then transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other tractor-trailer involved in the crash was not injured.

Two firefighters required treatment during the rescue, one for heat-related symptoms and the other suffered a minor knee injury due to rough terrain.

