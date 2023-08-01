Suspect sought in fraudulent bank withdrawal in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud detectives are investigating an incident where a person used fake identification to withdraw money from a credit union last month in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, someone walked into the Redstone Credit Union on July 7 and used a fake Alabama identification card to withdraw “a large sum of money.”

Detectives are looking to speak with a person who was in the bank at the time of the withdrawal and captured on security cameras.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or persons involved is asked to contact MPD at 629-201-5665.

