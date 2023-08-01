Suspect sought in fraudulent bank withdrawal in Murfreesboro

The person allegedly used a fake Alabama ID to withdraw “a large sum of money.”
Murfreesboro Police are looking for this person in connection to bank fraud.
Murfreesboro Police are looking for this person in connection to bank fraud.(MPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud detectives are investigating an incident where a person used fake identification to withdraw money from a credit union last month in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, someone walked into the Redstone Credit Union on July 7 and used a fake Alabama identification card to withdraw “a large sum of money.”

Detectives are looking to speak with a person who was in the bank at the time of the withdrawal and captured on security cameras.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or persons involved is asked to contact MPD at 629-201-5665.

