State proclaims Josef Newgarden Day ahead of Music City Grand Prix

Newgarden has yet to win a race in Nashville, but said it’s something he “definitely wants to check off the list.”
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ready, set, mark your calendars because July 31 has been proclaimed Josef Newgarden Day.

The state of Tennessee honored the IndyCar driver and Hendersonville native with the proclamation during a ceremony downtown on Monday. The honor comes days before the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, a race that takes place in the heart of Nashville.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Newgarden said. “I love being from Tennessee and moved back here four years ago with my wife to start a family and we absolutely love this community. We love Nashville.”

Back in May, Newgarden became the first Tennessean to win the Indianapolis 500. Now, he prepares to race through the streets of his hometown in the third annual Music City Grand Prix.

Newgarden has yet to win a race in Nashville, but said it’s something he “definitely wants to check off the list.” The race will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

