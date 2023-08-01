South Nashville homeowners frustrated amid after constant power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville neighborhood loses power in nearly every storm, and homeowners are expressing their frustrations.

Power goes out multiple times a month for those on and near Pritchett Drive. A woman said what she thought only happened with heavy storms, takes place nearly every storm.

“It just seems as if every time the wind blows just a little too heavy, it’s taking the power out,” Michelle Semple, a South Nashville homeowner, said.

Semple said money is often lost even after the power comes back on.

“We had a storm and it affected four of my major appliances,” Semple said “It blew out the Circuit boards of my garage door opener, my dryer, my Internet modem end my TV, all had to be replaced,” Semple said.

She said she spent more than $5,000 on repairs.

Semple isn’t the only one who has noticed the recurring outages.

Thomas Wilson said their Crieve Hall neighborhood loses power at least once a month, affecting work at home.

“I lost probably four to six thousand dollars in business simply because if I’m on the phone with you, and you’re ready to spend 3,000 or 4,000 dollars on a new air conditioning system with me and halfway through taking your credit card, the power goes out in my house, well what do you think?” Wilson said.

Semple said she and other neighbors have installed surge protectors and reported the issue to NES countless times.

“It’s getting ridiculous, and I’ve lived in other areas of Nashville, [like] East, Hillsboro Village, 12 South and never had this issue,” Semple said. “It’s to the point where I want to move.”

WSMV4 reached out to NES, who said they understand frustration and are working with infrastructure to meet power needs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.