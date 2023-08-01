Search underway for suspect who shot at semi-truck in road rage incident on I-24, police said

As the Ford drove off at a high rate of speed, police said the rear passenger shot at the semi and hit its windshield.
Search underway for suspect who shot at semi-truck in road rage incident on I-24, police say
Search underway for suspect who shot at semi-truck in road rage incident on I-24, police say(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a semi-truck during a road rage incident on Interstate 24 last Thursday.

Police said the rear passenger of a lifted pickup truck fired a shot and hit a semi-truck’s windshield during heavy traffic.

The semi-truck driver was heading westbound on I-24 during congested traffic when a Ford pickup truck with a left tried to enter his lane of travel, police said. The Ford wasn’t able to merge and the driver of the pickup began yelling at the semi-truck driver.

As the Ford drove off at a high rate of speed, police said the rear passenger shot at the semi and hit its windshield. Police said no one was hurt.

Anyone recognizing the driver of the pickup is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

