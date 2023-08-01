Rutherford County launches Text-to-911 service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County has now launched its Text-to-911 service on Tuesday, according to the county’s Communications District.

If you’re in an emergency, you’re still urged to call 911 if you can, however, if you can’t be sure to text 911.

These are some examples of when you should text 911 when you’re in an emergency, according to Director Cassie Lowery:

A human trafficking victim can’t risk calling 911 for help so she waits until the trafficker sleeps and quietly texts 911.

A domestic violence victim fears for her life but is scared to alert her attacker so she texts 911.

A 16-year-old at home alone hears someone breaking into the home and texts 911.

A hearing and speech-impaired resident experiences a medical crisis and texts 911.

“People should text 911 while experiencing a situation when speaking may put the caller in danger or they are unable to speak,” Lowery said.

Dispatchers for Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville Police and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and EMS will respond to the emergency texts.

If you’re in an emergency and are unable to make a call, use these steps:

Don’t text and drive.

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words.

Send a short text message in English without abbreviations or slang.

