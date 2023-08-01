Police: Argument leads to man being stabbed at Nashville home
Police did not say what lead to the argument that left the victim hospitalized.
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one person was taken to the hospital after an argument ended in a stabbing on Monday.
Police were called to 1285 Fourth Ave. S. at 5:49 p.m. Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Police said the suspect was not in custody. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.
