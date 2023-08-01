One dead after train crash in Springfield, THP investigating
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a passenger car and train in Springfield, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP says they’re investigating the crash that occurred around Matthews Road and Kinneys Road.
No other information was available for release at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
