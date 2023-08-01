Nearly $1M, $500K jackpot lottery prizes won in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We know you’ve heard of summer loving, but what about summer lucking?

Nearly $1 million and $500,000 in jackpot lottery prizes were won by Middle Tennessee lottery players on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a Nashville player won a $920,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot prize and a Smyrna player won a $470,000 Daily Tennessee jackpot prize.

“Last night’s drawings created two jackpot winners — a $920,000 Tennessee Cash winner and a $470,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winner. There was also a second-tier Tennessee Cash winner in Memphis who matched five numbers to win $19,772. What a night,” the lottery said.

Here’s where those tickets were sold:

Tennessee Cash, $920,000, Draks Oil, 731 Harding Place in Nashville

Tennessee Cash, $19,772 at Crispy Food Mart, 5620 Riverdale Road in Memphis

Daily Tennessee Jackpot, $470,000, Super Cheap Tobacco Outlet, 305 Sam Ridley Pkwy. West in Smyrna.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.