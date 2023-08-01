Nearly $1M, $500K jackpot lottery prizes won in Middle Tennessee

What would be the first thing you buy if won a lottery jackpot?
TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We know you’ve heard of summer loving, but what about summer lucking?

Nearly $1 million and $500,000 in jackpot lottery prizes were won by Middle Tennessee lottery players on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a Nashville player won a $920,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot prize and a Smyrna player won a $470,000 Daily Tennessee jackpot prize.

“Last night’s drawings created two jackpot winners — a $920,000 Tennessee Cash winner and a $470,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winner. There was also a second-tier Tennessee Cash winner in Memphis who matched five numbers to win $19,772. What a night,” the lottery said.

Here’s where those tickets were sold:

  • Tennessee Cash, $920,000, Draks Oil, 731 Harding Place in Nashville
  • Tennessee Cash, $19,772 at Crispy Food Mart, 5620 Riverdale Road in Memphis
  • Daily Tennessee Jackpot, $470,000, Super Cheap Tobacco Outlet, 305 Sam Ridley Pkwy. West in Smyrna.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County
School Lunches
Students past due on lunch charges to receive ‘alternate meal’ in Humphreys Co.
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

A truck driver became trapped when his semi overturned and dropped down a large embankment in...
Truck driver rescued after two semis crash in Murfreesboro
One person was killed in an East Nashville shooting Tuesday morning, police said.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Brannan said they received 50 million dollars to develop the threat assessment in addition to...
Williamson County officials discuss safety ahead of first day of school
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Judge: Metro too late in challenging new airport authority law