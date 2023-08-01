Kitten rescued from drain pipe in Murfreesboro

The small feline was found 6 feet down a washout pipe.
A Murfreesboro firefighter safely rescued a kitten that was about 6 feet down a pipe.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A kitten used up one of its nine lives this week in Murfreesboro after it was found stuck in a drainage pipe on Sunday.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the kitten was trapped six feet down a drain pipe on Sunday. A firefighter from Ladder 2′s “C shift” rescued the small feline and returned it safely to its home.

The MFRD reminds everyone to ensure sewer drain washout pipes are capped off to avoid animals from falling in.

