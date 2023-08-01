Judge: Metro too late in challenging new airport authority law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville has lost a lawsuit filed against the state over a new law that gives the power to state leaders to appoint members of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

The lawsuit stated that Metro Nashville was suing over the Nashville Airport Authority Transfer Act, which Governor Bill Lee signed into law earlier this year. In the past, Metro Nashville’s mayor appointed the entire board. Under the new law, the mayor appoints two members, the governor appoints two, the Speaker of the House appoints two members, and the lieutenant governor appoints the final two.

In the suit, Metro claimed the act changed the structure and control of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority by vacating the authority’s current board of commissioners, removing the power of Metro Nashville’s Mayor and Council to appoint and confirm those commissioners.

“This action violates the Tennessee Constitution’s home rule and equal protection clauses,” the suit said. “For these reasons, the court should declare the Act unconstitutional and enjoin its enforcement.”

However, a judge ruled Metro was too late in filing a lawsuit to challenge the law. Gov. Lee signed the Act into law on May 19, 2023. The portion of the law granting appointment powers to the state and Metro’s mayor took immediate effect, the lawsuit said.

Metro filed suit on June 12, 2023.

“Metro presumably has been aware of the Act since its introduction before the General Assembly, but at minimum, it should have been aware of its alleged constitutional injuries the moment Governor Lee signed the Act into law on May 19, 2023, and altered who appointed the members of the MNAA Board of Commissioners,” the judge’s ruling said. “Metro filed this action roughly three and a half weeks later on June 12. But Metro inexplicably waited nearly another three weeks — until mere hours remained before the new Board would be seated — to move for the extraordinary form of equitable relief they now seek.”

