Funeral arrangements announced for Macon Co. sergeant killed in wrong-way crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Funeral arrangements for the Macon County sergeant killed in a wrong-way crash have been announced by the sheriff’s office.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. William Cherry’s funeral will be at Macon County High School on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

MCSO said parking for the community will be located behind the Macon County Junior High School and transportation will be provided to the high school by bus. Parking for law enforcement will be located in the high school parking lot student section.

Parking for family and local law enforcement will be located behind the gym between the softball field and gym.

“Buses will start running at 11:30 behind the Junior High until service time and doors open at the High School at 12:00. They will also be running to take you back to your vehicle after the service is over,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We would like to invite the community to come and support Sgt. Cherry’s family and friends during this time. If you cannot make it Please continue to pray for his family.”

Click here to read Sgt. Cherry’s obituary.

