Fort Campbell soldier found guilty for murdering wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier who was charged with murdering his wife and harming their unborn child has been found guilty according to a Public Affairs Officer with the 101st Airborne.

Sgt. Joe Santiago was found guilty of murdering his wife, Meghan Santiago, and assault, and bodily injury of a child. He was also found not guilty of a lesser domestic violence charge.

Sentencing proceedings for Santiago are set to begin Wednesday morning.

These are the following charges:

Article 118, UCMJ, requires: (1) a death; (2) that the accused caused the death by an act or omission; (3) the killing was unlawful; and (4) at the time of the killing, the accused had a premeditated design to kill).

Article 119a — Killing an unborn child, injuring an unborn child and attempts (attempting to kill an unborn child).

Article 128, UCMJ — Any person subject to this chapter who attempts or offers with unlawful force or violence to do bodily harm to another person, whether or not the attempt or offer is consummated, is guilty of assault and shall be punished as a court-martial may direct may direct.

“Today’s outcome reflects the military judicial process where both the government and defense present its case to members of the panel,” said ,” said Maj. Russell Gordon, public affairs officer, 1st Special Forces Command. “The loss of Meghan was a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family, and we will support them through this difficult time and healing ahead.”

WSMV4 Investigates detailed that Meghan Santiago was murdered in September 2021, days after she was texting a friend saying, “I’m really lost. I think he’s going to kill me one of these days.”

A News4 Investigation uncovered the details of what happened in those final days before her murder, in which friends prepared to rescue her from the military post after she shared photos of her bruises and detailed the torture she was enduring.

