Former correctional officer faces child sex charges

WOODBURY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Rutherford County correctional officer faces multiple charges after an investigation into allegations of sexual battery against a juvenile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating allegations that Clifford Carr, 32, had sexual contact with a juvenile victim who was less than 13 years old. The investigation showed that on July 12 and 13, while still a corrections officer in Rutherford County, Carr exposed himself to the victim in Cannon County and displayed sexual activity to the victim.

Carr is no longer employed by Rutherford County, according to the TBI news release.

On Monday, the Cannon County Grand Jury returned indictments against Carr charging him with one count of aggravated sexual battery, sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual battery by an authority figure and indecent exposure.

Carr was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

