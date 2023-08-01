First Alert Forecast: Watching Thursday for heavy downpours & a few strong wind gusts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers & storms will move through parts of the Mid State early Thursday. Torrential downpours will be likely. A few damaging wind gusts will be possible.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Pleasant weather is expected tonight. Like last night, temperatures will bottom out in the 60s for most.

A pleasant night's in store. (WSMV)

Wednesday will be variably cloudy and warm. A few showers will be possible, mainly west of I-65. Nashville could receive a passing shower or two as well.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday . A batch of showers and storms will move into our area from the northwest early in the day. As it arrives, a few damaging wind gusts will be possible. Brief, localized flooding could develop in poor drainage areas, too.

Showers and storms will continue to traverse the rest of the Mid State through the rest of the day, gradually pushing southeastward. It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Lingering showers and storms can be expected on Friday, but generally speaking we’ll have a drying trend from north to south.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Overall, it’ll work out well for pool and lake visits, or other outdoor fun.

Only isolated showers and storms will develop on Saturday. A few more will develop Sunday, mainly over our western counties.

NEXT WEEK:

A few showers and storms will develop on Monday as a cold front passes through.

Drier weather is expected on Tuesday.

