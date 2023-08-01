First Alert Forecast: Typical Summertime Heat, Lower Humidity


Highs will be near 90° with lower humidity today.
Highs will be near 90° with lower humidity today.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It will be a hot day, but the humidity will not be as noticeable

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s today. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected along with lower humidity.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy into Wednesday morning. A few showers will be possible especially in the morning. Thicker clouds will break apart during the afternoon and most folks will stay dry for the rest of the day. There could be a stray shower.

LATE WEEK

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, and the humidity makes a comeback.

There is a chance of storms each day this weekend, but nothing super widespread looks likely at this time. Highs will once again rise into the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be partly cloudy with and isolated thundershowers or two. Highs will be near 90.

