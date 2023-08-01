First Alert Forecast: Hot but less humid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will still be hot , but the humidity will be better than yesterday!

The high today will be near 90 with a good deal of afternoon sunshine. More clouds in the area expected on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible but they are mostly looking isolated. A thunderstorm or two also cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.

LATE WEEK

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Spotty storms are expected this weekend, with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with and isolated thundershowers or two, high in the low 90s.

