Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dispatch records show a shooting call came in at about 10:20 a.m. Officers were sent to an apartment complex at 654 S. Fifth Street to investigate.

One person was found shot inside an apartment. They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died.

Police are still searching for the suspect. No information about the victim has been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

