Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville

Police are still searching for the suspect.
One person was killed in an East Nashville shooting Tuesday morning, police said.
One person was killed in an East Nashville shooting Tuesday morning, police said.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dispatch records show a shooting call came in at about 10:20 a.m. Officers were sent to an apartment complex at 654 S. Fifth Street to investigate.

One person was found shot inside an apartment. They were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died.

Police are still searching for the suspect. No information about the victim has been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County
School Lunches
Students past due on lunch charges to receive ‘alternate meal’ in Humphreys Co.
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

A truck driver became trapped when his semi overturned and dropped down a large embankment in...
Truck driver rescued after two semis crash in Murfreesboro
TN Lottery Logo
Nearly $1M, $500K jackpot lottery prizes won in Middle Tennessee
Brannan said they received 50 million dollars to develop the threat assessment in addition to...
Williamson County officials discuss safety ahead of first day of school
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Judge: Metro too late in challenging new airport authority law