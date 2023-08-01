Covenant School families issue statement after shooting outside Jewish school in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School families have released a statement after Monday afternoon’s shooting outside of the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis.

The statement was given by Melissa Alexander, one of the founding parents of Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows.

“This incident underscores the need for action during the coming special legislative session to prevent an active shooting, and we urge the legislature and Governor (Bill) Lee to find common ground to keep this from happening in our state,” Alexander said in the statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident where a gunman attempted to enter the academy and was shot by a Memphis police officer.

“The suspect did try to enter the building armed with a gun,” said Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe. “When he could not gain entry, he fired shots outside the school.”

You can find the full statement below:

“Our family, having lived in Memphis for more than 15 years, is saddened to learn of the incident at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in East Memphis. We and others know too well the pain of a school shooting, especially targeting a specific religious community, and we are grateful that there were no injuries at the school. Yet, this was too close—we need to keep guns away from people who are a threat to themselves or others. This incident underscores the need for action during the coming special legislative session to prevent an active shooting, and we urge the legislature and Governor Lee to find common ground to keep this from happening in our state.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.