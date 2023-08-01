Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says

WARNING: This story includes disturbing details.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The autopsy results for the three adults killed in the Covenant School mass shooting – a headmaster, substitute teacher and custodian – show they were shot multiple times when a former student shot their way into the school on March 27, killing six in total, including three children.

WSMV4 obtained the autopsy results for Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill:

Katherine Koonce

Dr. Katherine Koonce (The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce, 59, was the head of The Covenant School. Her autopsy report shows she was shot at least 10 times after being confronted by the shooter in one of the school’s hallways.

Koonce had been at the school for nearly seven years. She had moved to Nashville after growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and attending Louisiana State University.

She had worked previously at Christ Presbyterian Academy before joining Covenant School.

”Katherine was devoted to her family, her friends, and especially the children she cared for,” her family said in a statement. “She gave her life to protect the students she loved. We are devastated by our loss but depending on our God for comfort and healing. It is our privilege to honor Katherine’s legacy and to celebrate her remarkable spirit. We are grateful for the prayers of many on our behalf, and we pray for the families of the six others who died.”

Cynthia Peak

Cynthia Peak (Submitted)

Cynthia Peak, 61, was a substitute teacher at The Covenant School. Her autopsy report shows she was shot at least five times by the shooter.

A family friend told WSMV4 Peak had lived most of her life in Alabama and had recently moved to Nashville with her husband before the shooting.

”Cindy was a pillar of the community and a teacher beloved by all her students. Her favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband, and an educator to students,” her family said in a statement. “We will never stop missing her. We are grateful for the hope of Heaven. She never wavered in her faith, and we know she is wrapped in the arms of Jesus. Our hearts go out to all the victims’ families as we grieve this horrific tragedy.”

Peak was a mother of three children: a daughter and two sons.

Mike Hill

Mike Hill (Hill family)

Mike Hill, 61, was a custodian at The Covenant School. His autopsy report shows he was shot at least twice.

Hill was a father of seven children and 14 grandchildren. His family said he loved to cook and spend time with his big family.

“We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support,” Hill’s family said in a statement. “We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years.”

They said more than a decade working at Covenant gave him joy.

