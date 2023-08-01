Changes in school zones impact dozens of students in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of Midstate students experienced changes in their school zones ahead of the first day of school this week.

To address overcrowding issues, the Wilson County School Board took action in June by approving a rezoning proposal affecting three elementary schools.

The board hopes the decision will alleviate overcrowding at Rutland and Gladeville Elementary Schools by redistributing 107 students from Rutland to Gladeville Elementary, and 113 students from Gladeville to Southside Elementary.

However, fifth graders were allowed to remain at their original schools, and families who were rezoned were given the option to apply for open enrollment at several schools with available space.

To help parents and guardians easily find which school their child is zoned for, the Wilson County School District offers an online tool to assist families in finding their child’s school and bus route.

