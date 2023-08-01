Changes in school zones impact dozens of students in Wilson County

The county’s school board hopes to prevent overcrowding at certain schools.
Green Hill High School
Green Hill High School(WSMV)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of Midstate students experienced changes in their school zones ahead of the first day of school this week.

To address overcrowding issues, the Wilson County School Board took action in June by approving a rezoning proposal affecting three elementary schools.

The board hopes the decision will alleviate overcrowding at Rutland and Gladeville Elementary Schools by redistributing 107 students from Rutland to Gladeville Elementary, and 113 students from Gladeville to Southside Elementary.

However, fifth graders were allowed to remain at their original schools, and families who were rezoned were given the option to apply for open enrollment at several schools with available space.

To help parents and guardians easily find which school their child is zoned for, the Wilson County School District offers an online tool to assist families in finding their child’s school and bus route.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tashia Biggs
Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
School Lunches
Students past due on lunch charges to receive ‘alternate meal’ in Humphreys Co.

Latest News

A Murfreesboro firefighter safely rescued a kitten that was about 6 feet down a pipe.
Kitten rescued from pipe in Murfreesboro
Deputies pose in unique and humorous ways for the first day of school.
Sumner Co. SROs share their back-to-school photos
The School Resource Officers shared their excitement to be back with some back-to-school photos.
Sumner County SROs ready for school
A truck driver became trapped when his semi overturned and dropped down a large embankment in...
Truck driver rescued after two semis crash in Murfreesboro