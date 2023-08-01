Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in...
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
FILE
Metro Police identify man killed in stabbing near Downtown Nashville
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29
‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes...
Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni say he had no reason to kill Cash App founder Bob Lee
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Woodbury Police officer faces child sex charges
These flyers showing the alleged Margolin Hebrew Academy gunman and his vehicle were handed out...
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25