1 killed in head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man faces charges of vehicular homicide after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Pin Hook Road on Monday afternoon.

Police said Wisner Edouard, of Nashville, was speeding and making multiple lane changes to pass slower traffic while heading southbound on Murfreesboro Pike in a Dodge Charger. The Charger entered the center turn lane, which was occupied by a Honda Civic waiting to turn left into a grocery store parking lot. The Charger sideswiped the Honda, traveled into the northbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike and crashed head-on into an Isuza flatbed wrecker.

Edouard was able to get out of the vehicle. Joshua Jenkins, 28, of La Vergne, and a rear seat passenger were pulled out by a passerby. Jenkins, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The others injured in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said Edouard will be arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, driving on a suspended license and four counts of aggravated assault by recklessness when he is released from the hospital. Police said Edouard was previously charged with reckless driving in 2021 for driving more than 104 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 440 near the Hillsboro Pike exit. He was ultimately convicted of speeding in that case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.