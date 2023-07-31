U.S. Deputy Attorney General to attend Nashville National Night Out events

Lisa Monaco will be attending events with Metro Police Chief John Drake and U.S. Attorney Henry Leventis.
National Night Out
National Night Out(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Deputy Attorney General will be attending National Night Out events in Nashville with Metro Police Chief John Drake, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco will attend events at the Edgehill Apartments Resident Association and East Park Community Center with Drake and U.S. Attorney Henry Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live. In most areas of the country, the program culminates annually on the first Tuesday of August.

Monaco, Drake and Leventis will attend events at 3:30 p.m. at Edgehill Apartments Resident Association, 1277 12th Ave. S., and about 5 p.m. at East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St.

In addition to Monaco, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will be attending events in the Philadelphia area and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta will be attending events in Washington, DC.

