LIVE: Tennessee Democrats unveil plans ahead of special session

Governor Bill Lee’s special session on public safety is scheduled for August 21.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Joint House and Senate Democratic Caucus announced the party’s agenda leading up to August’s special session.

The lawmakers called on Governor Bill Lee to take advantage of the special session, tentatively scheduled for August 21, to truly address public safety.

Governor Lee called for a special session of the state’s legislators in April, following the tragic shooting at the Covenant School on March 27 and the subsequent protests that followed in the weeks after.

Tennessee Democrats are speaking during a press conference in downtown Nashville.

