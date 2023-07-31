Teen shoots, kills brother in accidental shooting near Percy Priest, Metro Police say

The investigation shows the shooting appears to be accidental.
A 10-year-old is dead after their 14-year-old sibling shot them in the head and killed them in...
A 10-year-old is dead after their 14-year-old sibling shot them in the head and killed them in a home near Percy Priest Lake, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old is dead after being accidentally shot by his 14-year-old stepbrother in a home near Percy Priest Lake, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to MNPD, the shooting call was made around 10:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Meadowlake Terrace.

Police said the child was upstairs playing video games with his 14-year-old stepbrother and 12-year-old brother. Their parents had left the home with two other children to run an errand, according to police.

Police said they believe the 14-year-old got a pistol that was being stored at the top of the closet in an upstairs room and was handling the gun when it struck the child in the head.

According to police, the teen and the child did not know the gun was loaded.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he died, police said.

Police believe it was an accidental shooting and said they do not anticipate any charges.

Metro Police said youth services detectives will continue their investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Metro Police identify man killed in stabbing near Downtown Nashville
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Middle Tennessee lottery player one number shy of winning Mega Millions jackpot
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Woman dies after teen crashes into parked semi on I-65 overnight, police said
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Storm damage in Mount Juliet on 7/29
‘It was just madness’: Storms, heavy winds knock down several trees in Mount Juliet

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County
Cruz Medina explains the strong storm in Mount Juliet
Man stabbed to death downtown
Metro Police investigate three deadly crashes