Teen shoots, kills brother in accidental shooting near Percy Priest, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old is dead after being accidentally shot by his 14-year-old stepbrother in a home near Percy Priest Lake, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to MNPD, the shooting call was made around 10:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Meadowlake Terrace.

Police said the child was upstairs playing video games with his 14-year-old stepbrother and 12-year-old brother. Their parents had left the home with two other children to run an errand, according to police.

Police said they believe the 14-year-old got a pistol that was being stored at the top of the closet in an upstairs room and was handling the gun when it struck the child in the head.

According to police, the teen and the child did not know the gun was loaded.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where he died, police said.

Police believe it was an accidental shooting and said they do not anticipate any charges.

Metro Police said youth services detectives will continue their investigation into the shooting.

